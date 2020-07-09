SOUTHEAST OHIO FOODBANK PROVIDING FREE SUMMER MEALS

LOGAN, OH – The Southeast Ohio Foodbank & Regional Kitchen is sponsoring meal sites through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

There are 2 locations available in Perry County:

*Corning Library 113 11th St. Corning ,June 8 – August 7, 2020 Wednesdays 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

*New Straitsville Public Library 102 E. Main Street New Straitsville ,July 6 – August 14, 2020 Mondays through Fridays 5:00 pm – 5:30 pm

Free meals are provided to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

