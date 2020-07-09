Heat Wave Continues with 6th Straight 90 Degree Day, Cool Off with Ice Cream

Local News
Megan Landis77

ZANESVILLE, OH – Today has been the 6th day in a row for Zanesville seeing temperatures 90 degrees and above.

As we expect the heat to continue, Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl is one place you can go for a cool sweet treat.

“We have ice cream, sherbet, and sorbet. Right now I only have one sorbet at the moment, but I do have lime sherbet and pineapple sherbet and champagne. The difference between the two is sherbet has a little bit of ice cream mix in it so there is dairy in it but not much. Sorbet has none, there’s no dairy in it whatsoever,” Owner Joe Baker says.

Baker says they have seen an increase in business as the temperatures have gone up over the last couple of weeks.

“Absolutely we have, actually any time it goes up in temperature we get busy. If it’s 50 degrees and it goes to 65 we get a little busier. The same thing if it goes down, if it goes from 85 to 70 we’ll get a little less, but yeah it has to do with temperature all the time.”

Tom’s Ice Cream Bowl is open Sunday through Thursday 11 am until 10 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 am until 11 pm.

Tagged
Megan Landis
Megan Landis
Megan Landis

