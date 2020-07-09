Four Arrested in Armed Robbery

Several people face charges in a July 4 incident in Coshocton County.

Wednesday, four adults were charged with aggravated robbery and remain in the Coshocton County Justice Center.

They include 20-year-old Kacia R.A. Eckelberry from the West Lafayette area, 23-year-old Tamarkis Williams from the Dover area, 21-year-old Elijah Byrd and 19-year-old Kire Page both from the Coshocton area.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that on July 4 they were contacted in reference to a 17-year-old being a victim of an armed robbery.

Tuesday, the four were arrested and a search warrant executed on residences on 7th Street in Coshocton and the Common’s Apartments in West Lafayette and a vehicle believed to be used in the incident.

Several items were seized including two handguns.

The case remains under investigation.

