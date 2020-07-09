THURSDAY 7/9:

TODAY: Hot & Humid. Few PM Showers/Storms. High 92° (Heat Index 95° to 100°)

TONIGHT: Stray Shower/Storm Early. Patchy Fog. Warm & Muggy. Low 70°

FRIDAY: Scattered PM Showers/Storms. Hot & Humid. High 90°

DISCUSSION:

A hot and humid Thursday across SE Ohio, with highs in the lower 90s this afternoon. With the humidity factored in, it will feel more like 95° to 100° during the hottest portion of the day. A few showers and storms will be possible, especially during the mid to late afternoon.

A stray shower/storm chance will linger into the first half of the overnight, otherwise some patchy fog will be possible across the region. It will be a very warm and muggy overnight, with lows around 70.

A cold front and upper level trough will begin to move into the region on Friday afternoon. This will bring more widespread rain/storms to SE Ohio. The threat for rain/storms will continue into the overnight Friday into the day on Saturday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler as we head into the weekend, with highs in the mid 80s. We will then see the heat return to SE Ohio by the beginning of the new work week, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 Monday through Wednesday.

Have a Great Thursday!

