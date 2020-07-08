Wednesday Zanesville Farmers Market Attracts Variety of Vendors

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Wednesday Zanesville Farmers Market attracts a wide variety of vendors looking to sell their products.

Curly Girl Farm is owned by Kristen Baughman and she is one of the vendors offering a variety of produce to customers.

“I’m just starting to get a lot of the main season produce, I have a lot of green beans that are just starting, cucumbers and zucchini are just starting, I still have carrots and beets, I just have a few cherry tomatoes, this is the first I’ve picked I have only like 3 pints but in the next couple weeks the tomatoes will really start coming on especially with this heat, it’ll really ramp them up I think so people can look forward to that.”

Baughman grows all of her produce herself on her farm right on Route 60. She then brings her produce to various farmers markets and has her own roadside market that will be open soon.

“I do this market on Wednesday which is 4 to 7 downtown, I do the Saturday market at Adornetto’s from 9 to noon, I also go to the Granville Farmers Market on Saturdays which is from 8:30 to noon. Then I have a roadside market that will be opening next week. It’s on Route 40 East the address is 1690 East Pike, it’s right across from Sunrise Center and it will be open from 10 to 6 every day so people can also find my produce there.”

The Zanesville Farmers Market runs every Wednesday on 3rd Street from 4pm until 7 pm and every Saturday at Adornetto’s from 9 am until noon.