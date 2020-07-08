State Route 376 reopens in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio–A major roadway in Morgan County that has been closed for more than a year has finally reopened.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that State Route 376 is now open to traffic.

A massive landslide back in February of 2019 forced ODOT to close the roadway and begin emergency repairs.

Officials said while slips are common in the hilly terrain of Southeastern Ohio, this slide was one of the largest ODOT has had to deal with.

The total cost of the project was $8 million with a majority of the funding coming from the federal government.

State Route 376 carries more than 1,500 vehicles a day.

