Spain vs. Netherlands friendly rescheduled for November

Sports
Associated Press13

MADRID (AP) — The friendly between Spain and the Netherlands that was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic has been rescheduled for November, the Spanish soccer federation said Wednesday.

The match was originally scheduled to be played in March in the Netherlands.

The Nov. 11 match at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam will the first of three planned for Spain that month. It will also play Nations League games at Switzerland and against Germany.

Spain will play three other matches in October.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Ryder Cup postponed until 2021; Presidents Cup pushed back

Associated Press

Egan gives Sheffield 1-0 win over Wolves in Premier League

Associated Press

Balcer’s stoppage time goal give Reign 1-0 win over Royals

Associated Press