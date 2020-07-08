Muskingum County Reports Five Cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 Local News Stories
George Hiotis210

The Muskingum County Unified Command Center Wednesday reported five county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The group included a 52-year-old man and a 19-year-old man. Both are recovering at home and are not related to previous cases. There is also a 34-year-old man. All are recovering at home. The group also includes at 31-year-old woman, who is related to previous cases and a 51-year-old man. They are also recovering at home. No other details were released.

