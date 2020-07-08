Local Car Dealership Partners with Eastside Community Ministry and Tools for School

ZANESVILLE, OH – A local car dealership is partnering with the Eastside Community Ministry and the Tools for School program.

Tim McHugh, co-owner of McHugh Incorporated, says it’s a special program to the McHugh family and all of their employees.

“This is actually our 7th year that we’ve been involved in this, and we give $50 for every new or used car that we sell in the month of July, and they use that money to buy supplies and backpacks for the Tools for School Program. Probably the most important thing that we get to be involved in every year is this. It’s a really worthwhile program and you’re more than welcome to just donate directly to Eastside Community for this program.”

Eastside Community Ministry Executive Director Jamie Trout is very thankful for the support of the McHugh’s during such uncertain times.

“2020 Tools for School is very different this year because of the pandemic so we’re just excited to have the support of McHugh’s to step up during this time when we’re still uncertain what we’re going to do but we know one thing, we’re going to make sure the kids go back to school with what they need. So we are very grateful that McHugh’s has stepped up again to support our Tools for School Program. We have been doing this together for 7 years and we couldn’t imagine doing it without him. The money that we receive each year helps to support us probably by half of the book bags that we buy.”

The Eastside Community Ministry is currently accepting donations for Tools for School, monetary donations can be made online, https://www.eastsideministry.org/ or donations can be dropped off in a sealed bag Monday-Thursday’s from 9 am to 4 pm.

Megan Landis
Megan Landis
Hello I’m Megan, I’m a graduate of The Ohio State University and I have my Bachelors degree in Atmospheric Science and a minor in Communications. I love the weather and I want to make it my priority to make sure you are prepared for what the day has in store. I love to play tennis and I love to read. I’m from the Columbus area, I’ve lived in Ohio my whole life so I love that I get to know a new community and I look forward to serving the area to the best of my abilities.

