Former Buckeye helping put on a football camp at the Fieldhouse

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- It’s not often a youth football player is given the chance to learn football techniques and basic skills from a national champion.

But that’s exactly the case this Saturday.

At the Fieldhouse in Zanesville, former Buckeye, John Holman is giving back to the state that has done so much for him.

Holman is the founder of Holman Athletic Performance and will be teaming up with Future Stars football and Cheer camp, that is located in Zanesville.

The camp is for those in grades second through seventh and will take place from 2 p.m.- 4p.m. on Saturday.

Of course, all the proper safety measures will be followed.

All the coaches at the camp will be wearing mask, the kids will have their temperature taken when they show up and will be asked few questions.

The camp is also going to be no contact. The main goal, on Saturday, is to teach kids the fundamentals about football and allow them to interact with different athletes.

Former Ohio State football player and youth camps coach, John Holman said, “We didn’t know this Covid-19 thing was going to happen but it turned into a really good cause. As people know, an athlete that just sits around and does nothing, it starts to mess with them mentality. So it kind of turns into the we’re looking for athletes. But now it’s turned into a thing where we’re trying to help the community,at the end of the day, and getting the athletes involved and really getting them out of the house.”

Founder and CEO of Future Stars Football and Cheer Camp, Andy Drabik said, “Our main thing, teaching them, is basics fundamentals of football. That’s a big thing because that’s where it all starts at the basics. Then a big thing is building relationships. We want these kids to get to know one another. Just cause you’re from two different cities, one day, our goal is maybe you can play college football together.”