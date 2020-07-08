Alternative Baseball, helping those with special needs, coming to Southeast Ohio

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Baseball in 2020 has been anything but ideal.

But if you want to hear a positive, one organization called, Alternative Baseball is looking to start a program in Zanesville and in the surrounding area, in 2021.

Now you might be wondering, what is Alternative Baseball?

It’s a organization that puts together an authentic baseball experience for those that are 15 years of age or older and have autism.

Taylor Duncan, is 24 years old, has autism and is the commissioner and director of the ABO.

“It’s an amazing feeling watching our players form such strong bonds. Whether they play years of competitive ball and just weren’t able to progress or whether they have never played before and have a lot of social anxiety about starting something for the first time. Not only do they learn the physical skills through the game of baseball but they take the social lessons. Learning to bounce back from losing, being able to work together as a team and plus the plays. Really, they’re learning the teamwork skills to be able to take with them in life. Off the baseball diamond as well,” Duncan says. “I’ll leave you with one more tidbit, if you don’t mind. Look out COVID-19 here comes the Alternative Baseball movement to power through perceptions. And guess what Zanesville, we want to come for you next.”

His goal is to inspire, raise awareness and acceptance for autism and special needs globally through the sport of baseball.

Duncan also added that they’re looking for volunteer coaches, managers, umpires and players to help start up the program in Southeast Ohio.

To get involved with Alternative Baseball you can go to the website, alternativebaseball.org