WEDNESDAY 7/8:

TODAY: Few PM Showers/Storms. Hot & Humid. High 92°

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Warm & Muggy. Low 70°

THURSDAY: Few PM Showers/Storms. Hot & Humid. High 93°

DISCUSSION:

A few showers and or storms will be possible this afternoon across SE Ohio. Temperatures will once again warm into the lower 90s this afternoon. With the humidity, it will feel even warmer, with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

Patchy fog will be possible during the overnight, otherwise it will be warm and muggy. Lows will drop to around 70 tonight.

A few showers and or storms will be possible on Thursday, mainly during the afternoon. It will once again be a hot and humid day, with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Showers and storms will become more likely as we end the work week into the start of the weekend, as a cold front and an upper level trough moves into the region.

This trough will bring some more seasonal conditions to the region this weekend, with highs in the mid 80s. Warmer air returns to the area by the start of the new work week, as highs climb back into the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday and Stay Cool!

