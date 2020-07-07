Zanesville Noon Rotary Club has elected new president for fiscal year

ZANESVILLE – Heather Dolen became president of the club on July 1st. She has served in many positions within the Rotary Club before becoming president.

“We’re planning on a good neighbor day so we can go out to the community for beautification and just getting in touch with the community,” Dolen said.

Dolen is very eager to take over the position and is proud of the many members who work hard to continue to raise funds for the community.

“I’m very humbled with the job of presidency that I’ve been elected to. The members are wonderful. We create a team of community servants and I am so excited and proud to work for them and leading them into community service,” Dolen said.

Dolen replaces Sheila Everett whose term ended at the end of June.

