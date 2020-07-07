Woman found dead in barrel identified; cause of death sought

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — A woman whose body was found in a barrel at an Ohio home last week has been identified, but the cause of her death remains under investigation.

The Butler County coroner’s office said the remains of 21-year-old Cecily Cornett of Somerville were found June 30 in the barrel at the residence in Middletown, roughly halfway between Cincinnati and Dayton.

The cause and manner of her death were listed as pending.

Police said they arrested a man after they allege he tossed the barrel over a backyard fence when officers arrived. William Slaton, 35, is charged with gross abuse of a corpse, evidence-tampering and failure to report a crime or death; a message seeking comment was left for his attorney.