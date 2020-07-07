Remodeled and improved Burger King on Maple Avenue to re-open

ZANESVILLE – Ampler Burgers Ohio has recently purchased 25 Burger King Restaurants in Central Ohio and the company wants to change operations of the restaurant as well as attract more customers.

“We really modeled the interior and exterior of the building. We have a beautiful what Burger King called a garden grill image on the inside and the exterior where we added panels to the exterior of the building with all new equipment in the back and we’ve remodeled our entire team as well,” Ampler President Cody Bruns said.

The fast food eatery will not be open for 24 hours but is expanding the amount of time it is open.

“We’re now opening up from 6 o’clock in the morning to 2 o’clock in the morning the following day of every single day. So, we’ve expanded from 7 AM to 10 PM and 6 AM to 2 AM,” Bruns said.

The re-opening will be at 6 AM on Friday, July 10th.