Ohio State Highway Patrol shares how traffic safety was enforced over 4th of July weekend

ZANESVILLE -The State Highway Patrol has over 22,000 traffic stops and 425 OVI arrests.

“So, in years past, that’s not a generally high figure but because of Corona Virus limitations, restrictions, things like that, numbers were a little bit lower this year than normal,” OSHP Trooper Brice Nihiser said.

Trooper Nihiser says that the patrol did have to deal with its ahre of fatal accidents over the weekend.

“As people got back out on the road, we did have 21 crashes which resulted in 22 fatalities. That number was up from the year previous and we just think that we’re out there to reduce those kind of crashes and trying to work hard to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Nihiser said.

Nihiser felt like drivers in Muskingum and nearby counties did an overall good job of obeying traffic laws during the holiday weekend.