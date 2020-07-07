Newark Man Charged with Murder

A 42-year-old Newark man is in the Licking County Justice Center on a charge of murder.

Roy Ramsey II is facing the murder charge in the death of 43-year-old Joshua Hayes.

Newark Police said that on June 19, 2020 around 12:30 AM they were called to 216 Isabelle Road in Newark on a possible drug overdose. He was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During an autopsy it was discovered Hayes had suffered internal bleeding from blunt force trauma to the body.

Authorities said they interviewed over a dozen individuals leading to the arrest of Ramsey.

The case will be turned over to the Licking County Prosecutor for review and possible additional charges.