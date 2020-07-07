Lt. Governor Husted: Short-Term Return to Play Guidelines for Sports

Lt. Governor Jon Husted Tuesday announced additional, short-term guidelines to help sports teams continue their efforts to return to play amid the global, COVID-19 pandemic.



He also announced an awareness campaign to engage athletes and younger Ohioans in efforts to slow the spread of the virus.“One of the things I’ve missed the most over the past few months is playing and watching sports,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “Sports are more than just a game – it’s where we learn teamwork, grit, and how to compete, and I know millions of people are eagerly anticipating the return to play.”



The Ohio Department of Health has issued a Director’s Order providing guidance through July 15, 2020, for contact sport competitions. Competitive games and tournaments are now permitted for contact sports.

During this period, practices and open gyms with another team or club and inter-club/team play are also permitted so long as all teams involved agree to comply with the requirements set forth in the Director’s Order.