TUESDAY 7/7:

TODAY: Scattered Rain. Hot & Humid. High 90°

TONIGHT: Scattered Early Rain. Warm & Muggy. Low 68°

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Rain. Hot & Humid. High 90°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered rain, along with hot and humid conditions in store across SE Ohio today. Temperatures will top off around 90 this afternoon in many areas, but rain will be more prevalent this afternoon into this evening.

Scattered rain will continue to stick around early tonight, otherwise it will be a warm and muggy overnight. Lows will bottom out in the upper 60s to near 70.

Rain chances will continue to be with us during the rest of the work week. With the best chances of seeing rain during the afternoons into the first half of the overnights. Temperatures look to remain well above average, with highs in the lower 90s Wednesday through Friday.

An upper level trough begins to bring more widespread rain to the region late Friday into the day on Saturday. This trough and rain will bring cooler conditions into the region for the weekend as well, with highs dropping into the low to mid 80s.

Have a Great Tuesday!

