The Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident. It happened Sunday just after 7:00 pm on US 22 in Newton Township. Troopers say 37-year-old Dusty Melvin of Zanesville was traveling east on US 22 and went off the right side of the roadway, striking an embankment and overturning. Melvin was transported to Genesis Hospital where he died from his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

