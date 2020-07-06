OHSAA has a new interim executive director

COLUMBUS, Ohio- In a press release on Monday, OHSAA announced Bob Goldring has been named interim executive director, effective immediately. Goldring has served as the OHSAA senior director of operations and is completing his 25th year as a member of the staff.

According to OHSAA, Goldring will be the interim executive director in place of Jerry Snodgrass, who took over the role in July 2018.

Snodgrass is leaving after 12 total years with the OHSAA.

“I am honored by the confidence the Board has placed in me,” Goldring said. “We have a solid team of knowledgeable and dedicated professionals at the OHSAA who are committed to serving our member schools. My top priorities are to prepare for return to play this fall and successfully lead the team until a permanent executive director is hired.”