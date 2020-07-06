Muskingum County Command Center Reports 12 COVID-19 Cases

The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center on Monday announced 12 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. They included a 74-year-old man, a 46-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl. The group also included a 5-year-old girl, a 64-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man. All of the patients are recovering at home. No additional information was released. The total number of confirmed cases in the county now stands at 87. The Command Center reports 72 of the patients have recovered. There has been one COVID-19 death in Muskingum County.

