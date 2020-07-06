Muskingum Co. Library System is re-opening all of its branches this week

ZANESVILLE – The John McIntire Library has been open since June 8th with limited hours. The other five branches will be following the same structure.

“We decided that it was time for us to roll that out to our branch locations. So this Wednesday, July 8th, we will be opening all of our MCLS buildings from 2 to 6 PM Monday through Friday. We’re asking that the first hour be for those who are of higher risk,” MCLS Community Relations Director Sean Fennell said.

The same social distancing protocols that have been used at John McIntire will be found at the other branches.

“We are still requiring masks and handwashing and sanitizing before entering of the MCLS buildings. We have masks available, restrooms, and hand sanitizer for anyone whose coming into the buildings. We have plexiglass up at all the desks and we have social distancing marks on the floor and locations so the same things you’re seeing at the John McIntire Library is what you’re going to see at all of our branches as well,” Fennell said.

Curbside book pickup is also available at all five of the branches that are opening.