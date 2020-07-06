Mayor Don Mason is thinking of what city would like to do with former Lear Property

ZANESVILLE – Mason wants to create an attractive riverfront property that will feature housing and commercial development. The mayor says something that is really needed by the city and will go on the property is more recreational opportunities.

“We’ve included a dog park, an amphitheater, a walking trail, as a part of this. The idea is to not only draw investment onto the east side of Linden Avenue but to try to create excitement in investing on the west side of Linden Avenue. There are a few businesses there, a couple of nice restaurants, but there’s an opportunity to attract more,” Mason said.

The ultimate goal that will be brought on at the property is to have more construction within the city of Zanesville.

“That helps Zanesville City Schools, the library, the health department, (and) children’s services; any social service entity that needs property tax dollars. You know, we can’t always keep going to the voters for more millage and more millage. What we really have to do is develop more investment inside the city to shoulder its fair share of the burden and that’s what the goal is here,” Mason said.

The agenda is to clean up the Lear Property first. Mason’s hope is that development can begin in 2021.