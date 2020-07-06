MONDAY 7/6:

TODAY: Pop-Up PM Storm. Hot & Humid. High 92°

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Warm & Muggy. Low 67°

TUESDAY: Few PM Storms. Hot & Humid. High 92°

DISCUSSION:

A hot and humid start to the new work week, with highs in the lower 90s. A pop-up storm chance will be with us, especially during the mid to late afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, with some patchy fog possible. It will be warm and muggy, with lows in the upper 60s.

Shower and storm chances will continue to be with us across SE Ohio during the next week. Most of the chance for rain will occur during the afternoons into the evenings during the work week. Temperatures will remain well above average, with highs in the lower 90s.

Shower and storm chances will be the greatest this weekend, with temperatures cooling down into the mid 80s on Saturday, and into the lower 80s on Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

