Muskingum Fairgrounds Holds Auto Show

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds held an auto show today.

The event ran throughout the afternoon and featured a wide variety of classic cars. Fair Board Vice President Dave Kreis says he was pleased with the day.

“Everything went real well today, we had about thirty-five units in today. A real good day, and we’re hoping to do this again… We’re looking at in the fall here, having a FallFest car show type combination.”

Kreis says the money will be funneled back into the fair board and that he had a favorite car from today’s event.

“Well, the profits go into our general fund to expenses and so forth ongoing. We have several food trucks here today too and they’ve done real well today too also… I’d have to say that Mach 1 Mustang sitting over there is my favorite one… I used to have one that’s why I liked it.”

Be on the lookout for more announcements from the Fair Board.