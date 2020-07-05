Muskingum Fairgrounds Holds Auto Show

Local News
Logan Slusser260

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Fairgrounds held an auto show today. 

The event ran throughout the afternoon and featured a wide variety of classic cars. Fair Board Vice President Dave Kreis says he was pleased with the day. 

“Everything went real well today, we had about thirty-five units in today. A real good day, and we’re hoping to do this again… We’re looking at in the fall here, having a FallFest car show type combination.”

Kreis says the money will be funneled back into the fair board and that he had a favorite car from today’s event. 

“Well, the profits go into our general fund to expenses and so forth ongoing. We have several food trucks here today too and they’ve done real well today too also… I’d have to say that Mach 1 Mustang sitting over there is my favorite one… I used to have one that’s why I liked it.”   

Be on the lookout for more announcements from the Fair Board.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Logan Slusser
Logan Slusser

Related Posts

Junction City Holds July 4th Auto Show

Logan Slusser

High temperatures are felt by your pets as well

Chip Reid

Thornville Holds Festive Parade

Logan Slusser