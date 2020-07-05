Junction City Holds July 4th Auto Show

JUNCTION CITY, Ohio- Junction City in Perry County had its annual July 4th auto show and festival this afternoon.

The show had a mix of classic cars, modern muscle cars and motorcycles. Organizers Tracy Wright, Shay Horn and Tyler Jones spoke to the sheer amount of planning the event took.

“It’s kind of an all year thing. It does, it really starts the day after not a lot of effort all at once but effort spread out throughout the whole year, really… Talked to a lot of people and everybody’s happy. Even the people who are from out of town, they’re happy to be out, ya know, for the car show, for the festival, for just about everything. It’s good to get out.”, Jones told WHIZ.

The festival had a massive itinerary meant to engage the entire community of Junction City.

“We are just having our 21st Junction City Fourth of July Celebration, starting off with the car show. 111 cars plus motorcycles, there’s a couple of motorcycles here… So we have a whole list of events throughout the day, we have evening entertainment. Health Department’s put signs throughout asking people to keep their social distancing and washing their hands. Hand washing stations throughout, food vendors and craft vendors.”

The event was well attended and received by the people of Junction City.