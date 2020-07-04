Zalatoris wins at TPC Colorado for first Korn Ferry title

BERTHOUD, Colo. (AP) — Will Zalatoris won the TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes on Saturday for his first Korn Ferry Tour victory.

Zalatoris closed with a 3-under 69 for a one-stroke victory over Chase Johnson. The former Wake Forest star earned $108,000 and jumped from fourth to first in the points race for 25 PGA Tour cards.

Zalatoris finished at 15-under 273 for his fourth straight top-10 finish and sixth in nine starts this season. He birdied the par-3 16th and parred the final two holes to help off Johnson.

Johnson finished with a 63.

Erik Barnes (70), Stephan Jaeger (66), Taylor Pendrith (70) and Callum Tarren (69) tied for third at 13 under.

