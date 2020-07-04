We talking about practice. Sheridan back in the gym, shaking off the quarantine rust

THORNVILLE, Ohio- For the Sheridan boys basketball team, it’s been a minute.

“Yeah, today was the first day I saw a couple guys since school let out so it was a good thing to see everyone,” Sheridan senior guard, Logan Ranft said.

Since Governor Mike Dewine reopened contact sports, on June 22nd, and allowed teams to have scrimmages the Generals have been shaking off the rust.

Sheridan senior guard, Landen Russell said, “You can tell everyone was still a little out of shape, even though we’ve all been doing stuff. It’s hard to get in basketball shape when you’re not actually playing.”

Sheridan senior guard, Ethan Malone said “Yeah, we’re still shaking off the rust but we’re all playing pretty good.”

“We’re really fortunate to have everybody back after all the COVID-19 stuff. Not really too sure if we’re going to have a season of anything, football or basketball. But the open gyms have been good and everyone’s still rusty so,” Ranft said.

Now as time goes on that rust will fade away. That’s when the seniors can start to lead by example and set a strong foundation for the underclassmen.

“Just tell them to keep playing tell them to play some defense you know just work on little stuff,” Malone said.

“We have a couple freshman playing with us in open gym and it’s intimidating at first when you’re guarding a senior and they’re guarding you. Just relax and play the game that you played,” Russell said.

“We’re going to push kids to their limits we’re gonna see what they can do. Our coaches know that too. They’re going to let us play, things might get a little chippy in the practice but just let it happen,” Ranft said.

Despite Sheridan winning the Muskingum Valley League title this past season, the team is still motivated to reach new goals.

“This is my favorite sport so it’s easy to stay motivated. I got big goals of reaching 1,000 career points) this year so I got to continue to put in the work and work on my shot more,” Russell said.