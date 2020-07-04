Thornville Holds Festive Parade

THORNVILLE, Ohio- The village of Thornville had a Fourth of July parade this morning.

The parade was attended by more than one hundred people and had floats and marchers from all aspects of the community. Emcee John Ulmer thought it was a wonderful community affair.

“I think it went incredible for a beautiful, sunny, almost cloud free day. We had a lot of excellent units today. I know that today is the only parade for the Fourth of July in Perry County and as you mentioned before it might be the only parade in the state of Ohio. We’re really glad you guys are here and we’re really glad for the excellent turnout.”

Ulmer explained that the holiday holds a special place for him.

“Well, being a veteran and everything, and my father was a veteran and aunts and uncles and everything, part of it. The men and women who have served our country, who allow us to have days like this, it’s extremely important. You know, I heard on the radio yesterday that the freedom we have cannot be quarantined. Other things can be but the freedom we have cannot be.”

WHIZ wishes a happy Independence Day to all.