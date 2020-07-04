Muskingum County Speedway hosts another July 3rd race

DRESDEN, Ohio- For almost 20 years in Muskingum County, the Muskingum County Speedway is the place to be on the July 3rd. It’s a great way to kick off the fourth of July weekend.

The Late Model Dirt Series has been hosted by Lucas Oil for 15 years now and continues to grow the event throughout Ohio and the country.

At the track on Friday, drivers were out in full force getting their cars ready for the races, that took place throughout the night.

There was a lot of talent out on the track. Devin Moran, who graduated from Tri-Valley, is ranked in the top ten nationally for series points. Moran finished the race in second place. Tyler Erb took home the first place prize of $12,000.

The race featured drivers from over the country and drivers from all over the county. There was a solid amount of local drivers on hand, like Todd Brennan who has been racing for 21 years.

Muskingum County Speedway Organizer, Tristin Moran said, “Yeah fourth of July weekend is really special for us. I’ll usually go out to Portsmouth, Ohio the following night to watch some awesome racing down there. These guys(Lucas Oil) take their series down there every year. This is the race we look forward to and if there was one we could do every year it’d be this one. This is definitely our favorite event.”

Zanesville resident and MSC racer, Todd Brennan said, “A lot of anti capitation goes into this race being one of the local guys. Racing with the national guys, we put a lot of work in to it. It takes a lot of help from multiple guys to put in the work cause these things are about 60 hour week jobs to get prepared week in week out. A lot of these guys on the national level they have full time crews guys. The guys I got just help do it, cause they love racing. “