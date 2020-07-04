Custom Orders Made At Farmers Market

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Blue Ribbon Farmers Market has a very special vendor.

Hot Off The Press Design sells custom goods at very affordable prices. It is run by neighbors Amanda DeBolt and Chelsey Dennis.

“Well we make custom tumblers, so we have twenty ounce tumblers, thirty ounce tumblers, we also do children’s ones, can coolers. We can do just about any design, personalize them with your name. We do shirts, jewelry, keychains, bags, straw toppers, popsicle holders. Just about anything you can custom we do.”, DeBolt said Saturday morning.

Hot Off The Press accepts orders through Facebook.

“We have a Facebook page, it’s Hot Off The Press by Impressive design. All of our information is on there, phone numbers, email. “, Dennis said.

The Blue Ribbon Farmers Market runs every Saturday from nine am to noon.