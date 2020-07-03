Dresden Swim Center Prepares for More Pool Goers Amid Heat Wave

ZANESVILLE, OH – With temperatures expected to stay in the low to mid 90’s well into next week, many people are looking for ways to cool off.

The Dresden Swim Center is prepared to see an increase in pool goers as the weather continues its current pattern.

“Yes we’re prepared, with the capacity we are limited to 500 people so we do keep track of that as people come in we have a tally and obviously we do have to turn people away at some point with our capacity. Then we also keep track of people leaving so we can let that number of people back in, usually around 2 or 3 o’clock in the afternoon or whenever they decide to leave, we’ll try to open it back up,” Pool Manager Nick Bice said.

Bice wants to remind everyone that with full capacity it is important to continue social distancing at the pool and to respect other peoples space.

“Everybody keep in mind try to social distance when you come here, we have all of our chairs spread out, obviously if you live in the same household you guys can sit together. Just try to be respectful to other people and keep your distance.”

The Dresden Swim Center is open from 11 am until 7 pm Monday through Saturday and 12 pm until 7 pm on Sundays. Daily admission is available for $7 a person as well as 12 visit punch cards for $70.