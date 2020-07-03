Christ’s Table, Increase in Those Needing Assistance

ZANESVILLE, OH – Since the COVID-19 Pandemic began, Christ’s Table has seen an increase in those coming to them needing assistance.

With that increase in demand comes a new need for more donations and volunteers.

“Just the first month that they closed the front out here, there was over 14,000 meals that they prepared in one month. That’s home delivery and also coming out the back. The most that I have actually taken out the back here serving folks was 458 out the back door in one day within 2 hours time. So it seems like there’s been an uptick in you know giving of meals, so like I said donations and also volunteers are needed too, right now is the time to step up,” Pastor John Cottrell said.

Water is one of the most important donations they are requesting. Also items such a fruits, eggs, and breads would also be appreciated.

“With the heat, also the folks that are on the streets, the heat can be an issue for them, so if they can do donations of water, that would be great. We just got some folks that brought some cases in yesterday and we really do appreciate that. Also this couldn’t happen without the volunteers, just about everybody you see right here in the back working right now, they’re volunteers. There’s very few workers, but a lot of folks in the community, you got different banks, the hospital that comes in and volunteers also.”

Christ’s Table serves Monday through Friday from 11 am until 1 pm and Saturdays 11:30 am until 12:30 pm.