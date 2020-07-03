FRIDAY 7/3:

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. High 92°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Warm & Muggy. Low 66°

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. High 93°

DISCUSSION:

A hot and humid end to the week across SE Ohio, with highs in the lower 90s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny this morning, and then skies will become partly cloudy. Heat index values will top off in the low to mid 90s.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight, with some patchy fog possible. Lows will drop into the mid 60s.

More heat and humidity on-tap for the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 90s, under partly cloudy skies.

We will continue to see more heat and humidity as we head into the new work week, but the chance for rain will begin to pop back in. A pop-up storm chance will be possible Monday and Tuesday, with a slightly better chance returning Wednesday into Thursday.

Have a Great Friday and Stay Cool!

