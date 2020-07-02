ZAAP Highlights Local Artist

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Zanesville Appalachian Arts Project is highlighting local artist Alexis Kittel.

Kittel is a Coshocton resident and an Art Education student at Kent State University.

“So I’m an art education student at Kent State and this gallery is a collection of most of the stuff that I have done there, so it’s like different styles, different mediums, different types of art that I’ve done and it’s been great like exploring like who I am as an artist, you can kind of see it coming together sort of my style but it’s still really like all over the place in like terms of what I like to draw or paint.”

Kittel is excited to share her first gallery, and hopes to inspire others to explore themselves through her variety of different art pieces.

“This is my first gallery, so it’s really exciting, you know I’ve been asking myself is it like good enough but yeah I hope so. And I’m really excited for people to see like what an art student can do, you know because a lot of times people will go ‘oh an art degree what are you gonna do with that?’ Well I’m going to show the world who I am! Especially with an art education degree and then I get to pass that on to students and help them find who they are through art.”

You can find Kittel’s art at the ZAAP Art Gallery during the First Friday Art Walk from 5 until 8 pm. Masks will also be required to enter the Art Gallery.