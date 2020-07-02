Pitcher Meyer gets $6.7 million signing bonus from Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Right-hander Max Meyer has agreed to a $6.7 million signing bonus as part of a minor league contract to join the Miami Marlins, and he’ll take part in training camp starting Friday.

The deal was for less than his slot value of $7,221,200 as the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s amateur draft.

Meyer had a 2.07 career ERA with 187 strikeouts in 148 innings at the University of Minnesota. He’s in the Marlins’ 60-man player pool and could crack their rotation at some point this year.

He will receive up to $100,000 of the signing bonus within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office and half of the remainder on July 1 in 2021 and 2022.

