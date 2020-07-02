Pitcher Meyer gets $6.7 million signing bonus from Marlins

Sports
Associated Press18

MIAMI (AP) — Right-hander Max Meyer has agreed to a $6.7 million signing bonus as part of a minor league contract to join the Miami Marlins, and he’ll take part in training camp starting Friday.

The deal was for less than his slot value of $7,221,200 as the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s amateur draft.

Meyer had a 2.07 career ERA with 187 strikeouts in 148 innings at the University of Minnesota. He’s in the Marlins’ 60-man player pool and could crack their rotation at some point this year.

He will receive up to $100,000 of the signing bonus within 30 days of the deal’s approval by the commissioner’s office and half of the remainder on July 1 in 2021 and 2022.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

76ers’ Simmons recovered from back injury for restart

Associated Press

NASCAR and IndyCar collide for racing extravaganza at Indy

Associated Press

PGA of America removes Horton Smith’s name from award

Associated Press