Another year of college eligibility could give Tri-Valley state champion a chance at the Olympics

DRESDEN, Ohio- Due to COVID-19, Kaylee Antill has been granted a sixth year of college eligibility to stay on the Arizona State University track team.

“Throughout the whole thing it really has been a blessing because I’ve been able to get really healthy and get my strength back,” Kaylee Antill said.

Antill was diagnosed with Ulcerative Colitis, that has been putting her in and out of the hospital. With the most recent visit in January.

“When it was repetitive it was almost every finals week. I was just like oh my goodness. I think it gave me even more confidence in myself and in my ability to just keep training and stay determined, Kaylee Antill said.”

“We have a close cousin of my mother in law that lives there. She was very helpful. If there was an issue with Kaylee she could help out and she had a hospital background so she is very familiar with things,” Kaylee’s mother, Cheryl Antill said.

When Kaylee goes back to ASU, one of her goals will be to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trails. Hammer throw is the one she has the best shot at.

Her personal record is 63.89 meters and the standard to get into the trails is around 68 meters.

“It’s due-able. Especially if we can have a good year and keep training hard, that’s a due-able jump,” Kaylee said.

It’s not hard to see why Kaylee would have a shot at the Olympics. During her time at Tri-Valley, she became the schools first girl to win a division one state championship, in any sport. The list of accomplishments goes on and on. She also graduated with a 4.0 in high school and as an undergrad at ASU.

“All the hard work that you put in, to that moment, and to have it come together you really believe that god had a plan for me,” Kaylee said.

Even when Kaylee is out in Arizona, she still doesn’t forgot where she came from. Not only does she rep the Arizona State, marron and gold on her throwing glove but also the Tri-Valley black and yellow.

“So her seventh grade year we continued on with this through the summer, through the Junior Olympics program and we did that for several years throughout 7th grade and 12th grade,” Cheryl said.

Kaylee said, “and when you surround yourself with people who have the same goals as you, you know good things happen.”