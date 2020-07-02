THURSDAY 7/2:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. High 89°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Warm & Muggy. Low 66°

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. High 92°

DISCUSSION:

A hot and humid Thursday across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. Heat Index Values will be in the lower 90s across the region during peak heating this afternoon.

Skies will be mostly clear during the overnight, with some patchy fog possible. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Hot and humid weather continues into Friday though early next week. Temperatures will be topping off into the low to mid 90s Friday through the start of the new work week.

Rain chances will return to the region early next week, with the best chance returning by the middle of next week.

Have a Great Thursday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com