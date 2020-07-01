Remains Found in Woods Identified

Local News Stories
Nichole Hannahs582

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office has identified remains found in a wooded area in April.

The sheriff’s office said the remains are that of Walter “Pat” Westfall. The 40-year-old Westfall was reported missing in March in the 800 block of Beech Street in Coshocton.

On April 10, remains were uncovered in a wooded area near Township Road 262 in Oxford Township in Coshocton County.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death remain under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information into the investigation should contact the Coshocton County Detective’s Bureau.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Nichole Hannahs

Related Posts

Rake’s Enjoys a Return of Patrons

Chip Reid

ZFD Reminds Residents to Celebrate the 4th of July Safely

Chip Reid

“Heartbeats” Launches a Virtual Fundraising Campaign

Chip Reid