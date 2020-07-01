Remains Found in Woods Identified

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office has identified remains found in a wooded area in April.

The sheriff’s office said the remains are that of Walter “Pat” Westfall. The 40-year-old Westfall was reported missing in March in the 800 block of Beech Street in Coshocton.

On April 10, remains were uncovered in a wooded area near Township Road 262 in Oxford Township in Coshocton County.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death remain under investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information into the investigation should contact the Coshocton County Detective’s Bureau.