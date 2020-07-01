OHSP will be on close lookout for suspicious activity from motorists

ZANESVILLE – The fourth of July is a day where many folks attend parties or travel to see family members and friends. The Highway Patrol will be out in full force working to get impaired drivers off of the road.

“So, there’s a lot of situations where people are going to be possibly consuming alcohol and then going out and driving and that’s what we’re looking for. In 2019, the patrol had over 13,000 crashes that were attributed to OVI,” Ohio State Highway Patrol Brice Nihiser said.

The State Patrol is aware that many residents will be drinking alcoholic beverages. However, getting behind the wheel is your choice.

“So, if you do consume alcohol or something like that, the best option is to make sure that you have a designated driver and the only thing that is going to take alcohol out of your system is time. So, if that means possibly spending the night or something like that, do that instead of getting behind the wheel,” Nihiser said.

Nihiser says that State Troopers will also be keeping an eye out for drivers who are not wearing their seat belt.