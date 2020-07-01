Eastside is still preparing to hold two of its popular programs

ZANESVILLE – The standard tools for school is on hold for now. Eastside typically takes donations and packs around one thousand backpacks for kids to go back to school.

“We still are planning to help the kids in some way for school supplies but its going to look a lot different if we follow the directions of the Health Department to keep everyone safe. So, we’re just asking that everybody that wants to donate still can donate, send in monetary donations to Eastside, collect school supplies and drop them off here to Eastside and we’ll make sure they get to the kids,” Eastside Executive Director Jamie Trout said.

Eastside is still conducting its Lace Up 4 Kids Collection and will soon be taking online applications.

“Lace Up 4 Kids is going to still take place. We provide brand new tennis shoes in a partnership with Wendy’s and WHIZ. We will be doing that again this year so you’ll hear more about that. We’ll be taking applications for that program online starting July 8th,” Trout said.

The Lace Up 4 Kids distribution will span for four days beginning on August 10th and will be held at Secrest Auditorium this year.