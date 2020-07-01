WEDNESDAY 7/1:

TODAY: Stray PM Storm. Hot & Humid. High 88°

TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Warm & Muggy. Low 64°

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot & Humid. High 88°.

DISCUSSION:

A hot and humid start to the month of July across SE Ohio, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. A stray storm will be possible this afternoon, especially during the mid to late afternoon.

Some patchy fog will be possible during the overnight, with otherwise warm and muggy conditions. Lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.

The ridge of heat will begin to intensify across the region as we end the week into the weekend. Highs will top off in the lower 90s Friday into the 4th. Mid to upper 90s will be possible as we head into the second half of the weekend into the new work week.

A dry pattern will accompany the heat, but a pop-up storm chance will return to the region Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Have a Great Wednesday!

