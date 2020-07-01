6 more Pakistan cricketers to fly out to England on Friday

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Six Pakistan cricketers will fly out to England on Friday after being cleared of Covid-19.

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman, allrounder Mohammad Hafeez, legspinner Shadab Khan, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and fast bowlers Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hasnain could not leave with the rest of the squad last Sunday after initially having tested positive for Covid-19.

But the six players have now had the two negative tests in three days that were required before they could fly to England.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said the six will be permitted to join the rest of the squad once they clear the England and Wales Cricket Board’s Covid tests.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three tests and three Twenty20s against England next month and most of the squad have already started training in Worcester.

