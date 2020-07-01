5 countries in race to host soccer’s 2027 Asian Cup

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Uzbekistan has joined India, Iran, Qatar and Saudi Arabia in the contest to host soccer’s 2027 Asian Cup.

Uzbekistan’s soccer federation entered the contest by the June 30 deadline, the Asian Football Confederation said Wednesday.

The AFC said it would choose a host next year without giving more details.

Iran and Qatar have already staged the tournament twice previously, most recently in 1976 and 2011 respectively.

India seeks to add to a hosting portfolio that includes the 2022 Women’s Asian Cup and the delayed women’s 2020 Under-17 World Cup for FIFA which now kicks off next February.

The winning bid will follow 2023 Asian Cup host China and the United Arab Emirates, which staged the 2019 edition won by Qatar.

The global activist group Sport & Rights Alliance has urged the AFC to apply the same rights standards in bidding for and hosting the Asian Cup as FIFA set for the 2026 World Cup that the United States, Mexico and Canada will co-host.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports