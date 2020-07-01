2 drivers killed, 3 people critically hurt in Ohio crash

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A two-car crash on a major highway in northern Ohio has left both drivers dead and three people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The crash on Route 30 in Mansfield occurred just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

An eastbound car driven by Hailey Thompson, 21, of Mount Gilead, crossed the median into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by Alyssa Pine, 18, of Bloomville, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Three passengers in Pine’s car — Kale Herschler, 19, of Bucyrus, and Layne and Leah Vanderpool, both 18, of New Washington — were being treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries that were considered life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and authorities said they do not suspect that either driver was impaired.