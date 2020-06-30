The field finally weakens as PGA Tour goes to 4th week back

PGA TOUR

ROCKET MORTGAGE CLASSIC

Site: Detroit.

Course: Detroit GC. Yardage: 7,340. Par: 72.

Purse: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.35 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Nate Lashley.

FedEx Cup leader: Webb Simpson.

Last week: Dustin Johnson won the Travelers Championship.

Notes: In the fourth week of its return to competition, the PGA Tour goes from having the top five in the world enter each week to having none of the top five at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The highest-ranked player is Webb Simpson at No. 6. He is joined by Patrick Reed (No. 7) and Bryson DeChambeau (No. 10) among the top 10 in the world. … DeChambeau has six consecutive top 10s on the PGA Tour dating to his runner-up finish in Mexico City. … Adam Scott (No. 8) and Tommy Fleetwood (No. 12) are the only players from the top 20 who have yet to play since the PGA Tour resumed its schedule. … Rickie Fowler has an endorsement deal with the title sponsor. He has missed the cut in three of his last four starts dating to the Honda Classic. … Will Gordon earned special temporary membership with his tie for third at the Travelers Championship. He got into the field through his top-10 finish. … Phil Mickelson considered playing. He is likely to play next week at Muirfield Village in the Workday Charity Open. Mickelson has a sponsorship deal with Workday. … Brian Gay, K.H. Lee, Russell Knox, Kevin Tway, Danny Willet and Ryan Moore have missed the cut in all three events since the restart. All but Moore are playing in Detroit.

Next week: Workday Charity Open.

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

TPC COLORADO CHAMPIONSHIP AT HERON LAKES

Site: Berthoud, Colo.

Course: TPC Colorado. Yardage: 7,991. Par: 72.

Purse: $600,000. Winner’s share: $108,000.

Television: None.

2019 winner: Nelson Ledesma.

Points leader: Mito Pereira.

Last week: Kyle Jones won the Utah Championship.

Next week: TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons.

___

LPGA TOUR

Last tournament: Inbee Park won the Women’s Australian Open on Feb. 16.

Next tournament: LPGA Drive On Championship on July 31.

Race to CME Globe leader: Inbee Park.

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last tournament: Jorge Campillo won the Qatar Masters on March 8.

Next tournament: Austrian Open on July 9.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic on March 8.

Next tournament: The Ally Challenge on July 31.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

___

OTHER TOURS

KOREAN LPGA: McCol Open at Yongpyong Resort, Birch Hill GC, Pyeongchang, South Korea. Defending champion: Hye Jin Choi. Online: www.klpga.co.kr