Sinkerballer Jared Hughes agrees to 1-year deal with Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Sinkerballing reliever Jared Hughes and the New York Mets agreed Tuesday to a $700,000, one-year contract, a deal that amounts to $259,259 in prorated pay over the 60-game season.

Hughes can earn an additional $300,000 for days on the active roster: $50,000 each for 10 and 30, and $100,000 apiece for 45 and 60. The roster bonuses would not be prorated.

He had a 6.35 ERA over five appearances and 5 2/3 innings during spring training with Houston and was released March 19, a week after the exhibition season was stopped by the coronavirus pandemic. If he had been added to Houston’s 40-man roster, he would have received a one-year contract with a salary of $1.5 million while in the majors and $150,000 in the minors.

A right-hander who turns 35 on July 4, Hughes was 5-5 with a 4.04 ERA last season for Cincinnati and Philadelphia, which claimed him off waivers on Aug. 15. He struck out 54 and walked 27 in 71 1/3 innings, throwing his sinker on about 75% of his pitches. He also throws a 93 mph fastball, slider and changeup.

A native of Stamford, Connecticut, Hughes made 417 appearances over the last six seasons, third behind Bryan Shaw (439) and Tony Watson (428). He has pitched for Pittsburgh (2011-16), Milwaukee (2017), Cincinnati (2018-19) and Philadelphia in nine major league seasons, going 29-24 with a 2.88 ERA and 350 strikeouts and 176 walks in 519 innings.

New York had an opening on its 40-man roster after putting Noah Syndergaard on the 45-day injured list while he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Hughes was added to the Mets’ 60-man player pool.

