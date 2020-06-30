Rake’s place re-opened in early May and has enjoyed a bunch of visitors

ZANESVILLE – Rake’s has been practicing careful social distancing within and outside of the restaurant including partitions over the booths, table dividers as well as keeping those tables apart from each other. Staff is very appreciative of residents choosing to dine at the business that is less than a year old.

“Absolutely amazing. We couldn’t have done it without them (and) without everybody keeping all of the local in their thoughts and prayers and trying to keep everybody to stay local, it means a lot to us,” Rake’s Co-Owner Amber Herron said.

Rake’s also features outdoor seating with some of the tables underneath tents to avoid the rain.

