Organization “Heartbeats” is conducting its first ever bottles for life virtual campaign in July

ZANESVILLE – Each year, Heartbeats partners with local churches in Licking, Muskingum, and Perry counties to raise funds for life-saving services to mothers and families.

“Our services entail pregnancy tests, first trimester limited ultrasound, parenting classes where we will give them material aid such as baby clothes, diapers, and wipes in hopes that we can support them in any way that they can choose life,” Heartbeats’ Client Services Manager Kimberly Cooper said.

Typically, Heartbeats distributes baby bottles filled with money to mothers in need. Because of COVID, the donations are being taken and given virtually.

“We have a virtual baby bottle that people can watch it be filled on our website and they can go on and see how much we’ve raised, our goal is $70,000 so right now we’ve raised 2%, $1,500 so you can go on there and see how much is being filled in the virtual baby bottle,” Cooper said.

The collection lasts until the end of July and people can donate money on Heartbeats’ website.